“You’ve left a legacy of heroism.”

That’s what John Diggle (David Ramsey) told Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) in Arrow‘s emotional season 7 finale when the latter decided to hang up the Green Arrow hood and leave Star City. Of course, Diggle was talking about how Oliver’s legacy would live on with Team Arrow, which would continue fighting the good fight for the city; however, his sentiment definitely applies to both The CW superhero drama and its star, Stephen Amell, both of whom helped spawn an entire shared universe, the Arrowverse. Even though Arrow‘s eight season run is coming to an end this fall, it isn’t leaving the network undefended because the Arrowverse’s four remaining superhero shows will carry on and keep its legacy (and hope) alive.

With that idea in mind, The Flash‘s Grant Gustin, Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s Caity Lotz, and Batwoman‘s Ruby Rose — a.k.a. the covers stars of the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly — recorded a heartfelt farewell video to the show and man that started it all.

“With Arrow coming to an end, I wanted to send some love to Stephen,” says Gustin in the video above. “None of this would’ve been possible without Stephen and the groundwork that Arrow laid.”

Adds Benoist, “Stephen, you are our fearless leader, and you started it all of this, and it’s not going to be the same without you. You’re a big dork, and I love you.”

Watch the rest of their goodbyes above.

Arrow returns for its eighth and final season Tuesday, Oct. 15 on The CW.

