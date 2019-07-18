Westworld season 3: Everything we know about Aaron Paul's robot buddy

Image zoom HBO

Hey look, a robot on Westworld!

Okay, so Westworld always had a ton of robots. This particular robot coming to season 3 is different because it’s of the clunky metallic beep-bloop variety rather than the show’s usual human-looking “hosts” who last season bused out of their theme park enslavement.

Here’s what we know about this new bot coming to the show next year:

—The robot’s name is George — Delos model G-267.

—He’s a “standard construction robot” who doesn’t talk.

—He’s the helpful co-worker for a human Los Angeles construction worker named Caleb played by series newcomer Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad).

—Robots like George are key in the new season as the hosts infiltrate the real world and discover they have more in common with humans than their fellow synthetics.

“Part of what our hosts find [in the real world is], they’re caught in between — they’re fashioned to look like human beings and act like them, but they have more in common with the mechanical pieces in our world,” showrunner Jonathan Nolan tells EW along with fellow showrunner Lisa Joy. “The hosts are uniquely alone in that way. And that’s not true of the other robots they find in the world. [Robots like George have] been designed for a specific purpose, and the hosts have been designed to be emotional mirrors for us.”

Plus, George isn’t secretly scheming to kill everybody. Or is he?

For more Westworld scoop, read our new interview with Nolan and Joy giving some other details about season.

