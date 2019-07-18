Top Gun sequel trailer revealed as Tom Cruise surprises Comic-Con

The Maverick has landed!

Tom Cruise just took the stage in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con in a surprise unannounced appearance.

The superstar showed up following Paramount’s Thursday panel slot for the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate to introduce a first look (video above) at Cruise’s long-awaited Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

“Everything you see here is for real,” a relatively low-key Cruise declared of the teaser trailer, adding that the film is about competition and is a love letter to aviation. “I have that lovin’ feeling,” he added after the crowd’s applause, referencing the original film’s use of the song “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling.”

The appearance represents a homecoming of sorts for the actor who shot the original film in San Diego.

The Mission: Impossible star reprises his role of ace pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell with Miles Teller playing Bradley Bradshaw — the son of Anthony Edwards’ character Goose.

Footage included Maverick taking off in a jet, flying through a snowy canyon, riding a motorcycle with his signature grin, and facing down a commander played by Ed Harris.

“The end is inevitable Maverick, your kind is headed for extinction,” Harris’ character says.

“Maybe so sir, but not today,” Maverick shoots back.

The film also stars Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer (who is reprising his role as Iceman).

The sequel picks up decades after the 1986 blockbuster. Hamm recently told Collider the film is being shot in the highest possible resolution. “They’re using some technology on this that is never before seen,” Hamm said. “We’re shooting the movie in, I think, 6K. So it’s incredibly hi-def. The aerial footage is mind-blowing. And it’s mostly practical. There’s not a lot of CG. Those guys are really up in planes and getting thrown around in multiple Gs … I’ve seen some of the footage, it is out of this world.”

The production, which is set for release next year, also revealed a poster:

