Comic-Con 2019
23 featured stories since

Arnold Schwarzenegger on why he's back for Terminator: Dark Fate: 'I'm addicted to Terminator'

By Derek Lawrence
July 18, 2019 at 03:18 PM EDT

Terminator: Dark Fate

11/01/19
type
  • Movie
Genre

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he had no choice but to come back for Terminator: Dark Fate.

Speaking during Thursday’s San Diego Comic-Con panel for the upcoming Terminator film, he quickly dismissed the notion that he didn’t have to return.

“Of course I need to come back,” he declared. “I’m addicted to Terminator. Terminator was the movie that really launched my action movie career…From that moment on, everything has changed in my life.”

Kerry Brown/Skydance Productions/Paramount Pictures

Not much had been known of how Schwarzenegger’s T-800 plays into director Tim Miller’s story, but that changed with new footage played during the panel. Grace (Mackenzie Davis), Dani (Natalia Reyes), and Sarah (Linda Hamilton) show up at a cabin where Sarah is shocked to find the Terminator who once was sent to kill her. He’s now going by the name of Carl, to which Sarah perfectly declares, “I’m never going to f—ing call you Carl.” She later pledges to kill him — but only after he helps them protect Dani.

“It was one of those really unique characters where you were amongst the top 10 villains and heroes, and that’s unheard of,” he explained of why he loves the role. “I feel very indebted to Jim Cameron to creating this character and movies. And I’m so happy that he’s part of this one again. And that he and Linda came back…I think that you will all be surprised with this movie because it has come out unbelievable. I was blown away by it when I first saw it.”

Terminator: Dark Fate opens in theaters on Nov. 1.

Related content:

Terminator: Dark Fate

type
  • Movie
Genre
release date
  • 11/01/19
director
Performers
Studio
Complete Coverage
Skip
Comic-Con 2019
23 featured stories since
Comic-Con: Charlize Theron kicking off EW's 'Women Who Kick Ass' panel
7/5/2017
See Atomic Blonde for free at Comic-Con 2017
7/5/2017
Outlander panel planned for Comic-Con
7/6/2017
Cartoon Network unveils Comic-Con exclusives for Steven Universe and more
7/10/2017
Noah Hawley reveals the Legion moment that wasn't in the original script
7/20/2017
Stan Against Evil unveils season 2 trailer at Comic-Con
7/20/2017
Darkwing Duck is headed to DuckTales revival
7/21/2017
Justice League star poses with adorable Cyborg cosplayers at Comic-Con
7/22/2017
The Last Ship season 4 trailer plants seeds of hope — and hazard
7/23/2017
Midnight, Texas cast teases plenty of 'zonking' ahead
7/24/2017
Watch a mashup of your favorite celebs dancing at Comic-Con
7/24/2017
Lupita Nyong'o secretly went undercover in costume at Comic-Con
7/26/2017
Watch Kansas perform 'Carry On My Wayward Son' at Supernatural Comic-Con panel
8/1/2017
Here's what you need to know about Stan Lee's L.A. Comic Con
10/9/2017
Dwayne Johnson talks running for president at L.A. Comic Con
10/28/2017
TLC's Chilli to moderate Siren panel at Comic-Con
6/26/2018
Yvette Nicole Brown to replace Chris Hardwick for The Walking Dead Comic-Con panels
7/4/2018
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker unveils new Sith Trooper ahead of Comic-Con
7/10/2019
Rick and Morty first photos from season 4 revealed
7/16/2019
Game of Thrones showrunners are not going to Comic-Con after all
7/17/2019
Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes take on Hollywood in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot trailer
7/18/2019
Tom Cruise surprises Comic-Con with Top Gun sequel trailer
7/18/2019
Arnold Schwarzenegger on why he's back for Terminator: Dark Fate: 'I'm addicted to Terminator'
7/18/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Events

All Topics in Events

EDIT POST