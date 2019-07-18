Arnold Schwarzenegger on why he's back for Terminator: Dark Fate: 'I'm addicted to Terminator'

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he had no choice but to come back for Terminator: Dark Fate.

Speaking during Thursday’s San Diego Comic-Con panel for the upcoming Terminator film, he quickly dismissed the notion that he didn’t have to return.

“Of course I need to come back,” he declared. “I’m addicted to Terminator. Terminator was the movie that really launched my action movie career…From that moment on, everything has changed in my life.”

Image zoom Kerry Brown/Skydance Productions/Paramount Pictures

Not much had been known of how Schwarzenegger’s T-800 plays into director Tim Miller’s story, but that changed with new footage played during the panel. Grace (Mackenzie Davis), Dani (Natalia Reyes), and Sarah (Linda Hamilton) show up at a cabin where Sarah is shocked to find the Terminator who once was sent to kill her. He’s now going by the name of Carl, to which Sarah perfectly declares, “I’m never going to f—ing call you Carl.” She later pledges to kill him — but only after he helps them protect Dani.

“It was one of those really unique characters where you were amongst the top 10 villains and heroes, and that’s unheard of,” he explained of why he loves the role. “I feel very indebted to Jim Cameron to creating this character and movies. And I’m so happy that he’s part of this one again. And that he and Linda came back…I think that you will all be surprised with this movie because it has come out unbelievable. I was blown away by it when I first saw it.”

Terminator: Dark Fate opens in theaters on Nov. 1.

