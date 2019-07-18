Image zoom Titan Comics

Snowpiercer type TV Show

Attendees at Comic Con will get their first proper look at the new TBS science fiction show Snowpiercer during the series’ panel on Saturday. But you can find out what happened before the events depicted on the show right now, by checking out exclusive pages from the prequel comic, Snowpiercer: Extinction, below.

The comic represents something of a return home for the Snowpiercer franchise, which is best known for the 2013 Chris Evans-starring film, but began life as a graphic novel. The next installment in the saga will be released in September, written by Matz (Triggerman, The Assignment), with art by the original Snowpiercer graphic novel artist Jean-Marc Rochette.

The TV version of Snowpiercer is executive-produced by Orphan Black co-creator Graeme Manson and stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, and Iddo Goldberg, among others. Set more than seven years after an attempt to reverse global warming accidentally froze the planet, Snowpiercer takes place on a high-tech, globe-circumnavigating train where the class divides are rigorously enforced. “We’re not a political show,” director James Hawes tells EW in the new, Comic Con issue.”It is adventure storytelling. But it obviously touches on a lot of themes from the news. The show debuts on TBS next spring.

Titan Comics is publishing Snowpiercer: Extinction in September. Exclusively see pages from the comic, below.

Image zoom Titan Comics

Image zoom Titan Comics

Image zoom Titan Comics

Image zoom Titan Comics

Image zoom Titan Comics

Image zoom Titan Comics

