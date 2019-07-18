Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. may be coming to an end, but the cast is still going strong.

Just hours after the news broke that the show would end with its upcoming seventh season, the cast and executive producers stopped by our San Diego Comic-Con suite and reflected on how it feels to say goodbye in a pair of live videos on EW’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

“It’s bittersweet,” co-creator and executive producer Maurissa Tancharoen told EW’s Chancellor Agard. “It’s been quite a journey that we’ve been on together, quite a long road, and a lot has happened.”

The whole team will go on to celebrate all that has happened with a panel Thursday afternoon — the show’s first time on the stage of Comic-Con’s legendary Hall H. “We’re just glad we’re able to be here and celebrate with all the fans that got us to these seven seasons,” Tancharoen said. “We’re just going to celebrate.”

Star Clark Gregg agrees. “Today’s going to be a celebration of the entire run — the 136, so far, -episode run — of our show,” he said. “We’re currently shooting the finale, actually,” his costar Chloe Bennet added. “So it’s a really emotional week, to do the biggest panel ever and to announce today. It feels all real now that everyone knows.”

It’s not the first time the cast thought they might be saying goodbye (though it is the first time they know it definitively); the season 5 finale, titled “The End,” could have served as the series ender, but the producers realized “there was more to unearth,” as co-creator and EP Jed Whedon explained. “This feels different. We’re ending it on our terms, which we like.”

Check out both videos with the cast and producers of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. above to hear about the creators’ goals for the finale, Gregg’s feelings about switching from Coulson to Sarge, and more. And keep checking back for more of EW’s coverage of San Diego Comic-Con all week!

