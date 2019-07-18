Linda Hamilton on reuniting with Arnold Schwarzenegger for Terminator: Dark Fate

They’re back…together.

Twenty-eight years after headlining Terminator 2: Judgment Day, the franchise OGs Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton reunited for the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate, which will serve as a direct sequel to the duo’s 1991 installment.

Previously talking to EW, Hamilton shared how difficult it was returning to her iconic character Sarah Connor, but she further reveals that one aspect of the experience proved to be easy.

“Oddly, that part felt very natural,” she said of being back with Schwarzenegger. “When I saw him for the first time, I was kind of amazed by how much affection just burst out of me. I was just giddy with delight to see him. We forged a really good friendship and working relationship and it was more fun than ever.”

While Hamilton and Schwarzenegger were having fun, Dark Fate director Tim Miller was facing the surreal realization that he was the one in charge of this epic reunion (original director James Cameron is also back, serving as producer and co-writer).

“We shot this derelict building scene in Budapest — it’s late in the movie but it was somewhat in the middle of our schedule — and it was the first moment that Linda and Arnold were next to each other doing a dialogue scene,” recalls the Deadpool filmmaker. “I’m looking at four monitors and it really was, ‘Holy f—, I’m directing a Terminator movie.’ And I have imposter syndrome pretty bad all the time, but that one was a real moment where I was like, ‘Arnold and Linda are going to walk over here and be like, ‘What the f— is this dude doing here?’ No, it’s a good scene actually [laughs].”

Terminator: Dark Fate, which also stars Mackenzie Davis and Gabriel Luna, opens in theaters on Nov. 1. Members of the cast will be on hand Thursday to promote the film at San Diego Comic-Con — stay tuned to EW.com for more from that panel.

