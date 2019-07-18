Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes take on Hollywood in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot trailer

Twenty-five years after Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob are back. The new trailer for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot goes very meta, as Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes‘ titular “hetero life mates” trek to Hollywood to fight a proposed remake of an old movie based on them — a reference to the plot of 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

As an indication of just how meta things are going to get, the line “Who’s directed this s— anyway? Kevin f—ing Smith?” is spoken in the trailer for this movie that was indeed written and directed by Smith. As Smith recently told EW, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot “pokes fun at remakes, sequels, and reboots while being all three of them at the same time.”

Smith also told EW that the cast of the movie includes “three Batmans,” but only the director’s longtime collaborator Ben Affleck is visible in the trailer. Avengers star Chris Hemsworth appears as well.

Check out the trailer above.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot hits theaters this October. It will first screen at select theaters on Oct. 15 with a special pre-recorded introduction from Smith and Mewes, and then screen on Oct. 17 as part of a double feature with Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Tickets can be purchased on Fathom Events’ website. After those screenings, Smith and Mewes will tour the film in select markets as part of the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow.

