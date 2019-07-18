Comic-Con 2019
Watch the It Chapter Two cast live from EW's Comic-Con studio

By Derek Lawrence
July 18, 2019 at 05:54 PM EDT
It Chapter Two

If the final It Chapter Two trailer wasn’t enough to scare your appetite, then EW has you covered.

On Thursday, the Losers’ Club assembled in EW’s Comic-Con studio when stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Andy Bean, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, and director Andy Muschietti stopped by for a sit-down to air live on EW’s official FacebookTwitter, and YouTube.

Watch here:

It Chapter Two opens in theaters on Sept. 6.

