Watch the It Chapter Two cast live from EW's Comic-Con studio

Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros.
If the final It Chapter Two trailer wasn’t enough to scare your appetite, then EW has you covered.
On Thursday, the Losers’ Club assembled in EW’s Comic-Con studio when stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Andy Bean, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, and director Andy Muschietti stopped by for a sit-down to air live on EW’s official Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
Watch here:
It Chapter Two opens in theaters on Sept. 6.
