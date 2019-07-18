George Takei is fully on board with the idea of Quentin Tarantino directing a Star Trek movie.

While discussing his new series The Terror: Infamy at EW’s San Diego Comic-Con suite Thursday, Takei, one of the stars of the original Star Trek TV show, weighed in on Tarantino’s interest in making his own entry in the historic franchise.

“I’m a Quentin Tarantino fan, but it seems like such a polar thing,” Takei said. “But I think he’s got a very imaginative, inventive mind, and that is what Star Trek was about — boldly going where no one had gone before. And Quentin Tarantino bringing all of the places that he had been to and bringing it to the 23rd century is awfully exciting. I think it’s a great combo.”

Watch the full video of Takei and his castmates above.

The Terror: Infamy premieres Aug. 12 on AMC, while Tarantino’s next film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, opens July 26.

