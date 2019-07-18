Image zoom Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Comic-Con, a.k.a. the celebration of all things nerdy!

TV, movies, and comic book fans are currently swarming the streets of San Diego for the annual convention where networks, studios, and publishers are showcasing all their most exciting upcoming properties. And it may only be day one but there have already been so many announcements coming out of panels, interviews, and events that it can be hard to keep track of them all.

Luckily we are on the ground at San Diego Comic-Con to bring you all the news you need to know, whether you’re at the convention yourself and can’t be everywhere at once or you’re watching all the excitement from afar. Starting Thursday, July 18, we’re rounding up all the highlights from each day of Comic-Con, including details about Star Trek: Picard, Netflix’s The Witcher, and Westworld revealed exclusively to EW.

Watch our live coverage of all your favorite casts stopping by our video suite, and check out all the major news revealed below:

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. cast reacts to news of series ending

The ABC Marvel drama’s mission is almost over, as next season will be its last. The cast dropped by EW’s Comic-Con video suite right after the news broke to talk about the “bittersweet” season 7 ending.

The Witcher showrunner reveals first details about Netflix series to EW

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich (Daredevil) gives her first in-depth interview to EW about the upcoming fantasy series with new insight about landing Henry Cavill as Geralt (she initially rejected him!), the Ciri casting controversy, comparisons to Game of Thrones, and some new hints about the secretive storyline.

There’s a new trailer for IT: Chapter Two

At the Warner Bros./New Line ScareDiego Comic Con event, Conan O’Brien helped debut the new promo clip for It Chapter Two. Warning: this video absolutely will terrify you. Watch at your own risk! And if you’re up for the scares, check out our trailer deep dive breakdown. And then watch EW’s interview with the cast go hilariously off the rails here.

EW exclusively learned that Aaron Paul’s getting a robot best friend on Westworld season 3

Here’s everything we know about this new friendship coming to HBO’s Westworld this season.

James Cameron reveals Edward Furlong will return as John Connor for Terminator: Dark Fate

During the Terminator: Dark Fate panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, franchise creator James Cameron kicked things off by Skyping in from the set of his Avatar sequels. In discussing the returns of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, he revealed that Edward Furlong will also be back as John Connor.

Star Trek: Picard producer reveals 7 new details about series

Star Trek: Picard team is pulling back the veil on the upcoming series that returns Patrick Stewart to the role he played for seven seasons on the 1990s syndicated hit series Star Trek: The Next Generation and in four feature films. Executive producer Alex Kurtzman and showrunner Michael Chabon gave EW some new hints about Jean-Luc Picard’s journey in the upcoming CBS All-Access series.

First full His Dark Materials trailer for HBO fantasy drama released

The first full trailer for HBO’s eagerly awaited new fantasy series His Dark Materials debuted, based on the Philip Pullman’s bestselling novels The Golden Compass, The Subtle Knife, and The Amber Spyglass (collectively known as the His Dark Materials trilogy). Watch the new footage here.

Top Gun sequel trailer revealed as Tom Cruise surprises Comic-Con

The Maverick has landed! Tom Cruise took the stage in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con in a surprise unannounced appearance following Paramount’s panel slot for the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate to introduce a first look at Cruise’s long-awaited Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. It was as epic as it sounds. Watch the new trailer here.

