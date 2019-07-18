See all the big movie and TV trailers revealed at Comic-Con

Image zoom Paramount Pictures; Warner Bros.

In addition to crowds of colorful cosplayers, San Diego Comic-Con draws a pretty impressive roster of film and TV stars (as well as producers, writers, and directors), all of whom show up to hype their latest project — and to offer attendees a peek at what they hope is the Next Trending Topic. But just because you can’t make it all the way to Southern California doesn’t mean that you can’t participate in the anticipation. Even though some of the big movie studios such as Sony, Warner Bros., and Universal opted not to showcase their big films in San Diego this year, there still were enough notable projects to be previewed that you’ll need some help keeping track of what’s to hit the screen big and small in the coming months.

Here, in one tidy post, are the trailers for all of the key movies and television projects that debuted at Comic-Con, which takes place from July 18-22. There’s comedy (Jay and Silent Bob Reboot), action (Top Gun: Maverick), and dread (It Chapter Two). Scroll down to be teased until you can’t be teased anymore.

(Keep refreshing throughout the weekend.)

It Chapter Two

Top Gun: Maverick

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

21 Bridges

His Dark Materials

Walking Dead

Fear The Walking Dead

Steven Universe The Movie

Creepshow

Mayans M.C.

The Witcher

South Park

She-Ra

