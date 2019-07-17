Kevin Smith says Jay and Silent Bob Reboot cast includes 'three Batmans'

In the 2001 comedy Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith’s titular drug-dealers attempted to prevent a film being made about their comic book alter-egos Bluntman and Chronic. And in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (out October), “Jay and Silent Bob find out they’re making a reboot, so they go back to Hollywood, to stop this from happening,” says Mewes.

The similarity is deliberate. “It’s a statement on where we are, in terms of remakes, reboots, and sequels,” says writer-director Smith. “Pokes fun at the business. Pokes fun at remakes sequels and reboots while being all three of them at the same time.”

Smith teases that he managed to cast “three different Batmans in the movie, which is kind of amazing.” Would he care to name them? “No,” the filmmaker says with a laugh. “No, I can’t.”

The director is more willing to discuss Chris Hemsworth, who makes a cameo in the film.

“Chris Hemsworth made time during Avengers: Endgame press to come out and shoot with us for a day,” says Smith. “It was pretty amazing. I mean, the dude’s legit funny. So, we’ve got an Avenger in the movie! It’s a comic book-friendly cast, that’s for sure.”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will be released through Saban Films in October. See an exclusive photo of Smith and Mewes in the film, above.

