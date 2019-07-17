Comic-Con 2019
The Game of Thrones showrunners are not going to Comic-Con after all.

HBO revealed Wednesday an updated panel lineup for the upcoming San Diego fan event, with five previously announced names no longer scheduled to attend: Writer-producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss, director Miguel Sapochnik, and actors Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont) and Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei of Naath) are no longer going. 

Still scheduled to attend the panel: Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Conleth Hill (Varys), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark).   

The move comes on the heels of GoT receiving a historic 32 Emmy nominations for the final season on Tuesday, including nominations for Benioff and Weiss (for writing the series finale “The Iron Throne”) and Sapochnik (for directing the Winterfell battle episode “The Long Night”).

Comic-Con was expected to be the first public appearance or interview by the Game of Thrones showrunners since the divisive series finale aired in May. No reason was given for the schedule change. 

Appearing at another fan convention, Con of Thrones, last weekend, star Coster-Waldau brought up viewer reaction as it pertains to the show’s writers.

“For anyone to imagine or to think that the two creators of the show are not the most passionate, the greatest, the most invested of all, and to for a second think that they didn’t spend the last 10 years thinking about how they were going to end it is kind of silly,” Coster-Waldau said, according to Huffington Post. “And also know that they too read the comments. And it is, even though you sit on your own and go, ‘F—ing stupid writers. A–holes.’ They really ― like everyone on Game of Thrones, every single person and there are thousands ― we worked our asses off to make the best show we could for the ending.” During the Q&A portion, a fan said how much the show meant to him and the actor added, “I just wish Dan and David could be here to hear this, to understand that people really love the show, that suddenly they’re not the most hated people in the world. I mean, because that’s how they might ― I know how they feel.”

The GoT Comic-Con panel is in Hall H on Friday at 5 p.m. PT.

