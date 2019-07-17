EW at Comic-Con 2019: Here are all the panels we're moderating

It’s that time again: Pop culture lovers are descending upon San Diego for another edition of Comic-Con International. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the convention, and EW will be on hand with all the on-the-ground coverage you could crave for the next five days. In addition, we’ll be hosting two special panels highlighting some of the fiercest people currently on TV.
First up, EW’s Brave Warriors panel, moderated by Lynette Rice, will feature some of TV’s hottest actors talking what it takes to play a modern hero and sharing their favorite stories from the set. Kicking off at 2:15 p.m. PT on Friday in Ballroom 20, the panel will feature Michael Emerson (CBS’ EVIL), Aidan Gillen (Project Blue Book), John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Cameron Cuffe (Krypton), and William Zabka (Cobra Kai).
On Saturday, TV’s badass women will take the stage with the return of our Women Who Kick Ass panel. Four actresses — Stumptown‘s Cobie Smulders, The Expanse‘s Shohreh Aghdashloo, GLOW‘s Betty Gilpin, and New Amsterdam‘s Freema Agyeman — will discuss the power and privilege of playing characters who redefine the rules. That panel, with Sarah Rodman moderating, will begin at 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, in Comic-Con’s hallowed Hall H.
And of course, EW’s staffers will moderate a smattering of panels throughout the convention. Read on for a complete list of those panels, be sure to check out our full list of movie and TV panels, and stay tuned to EW.com for all the breaking news out of Comic-Con! (All times are in Pacific Time.)
Thursday, July 18
EVIL (CBS)
Moderated by Lynette Rice (@lynetterice)
When: 12:45 p.m.
Where: Ballroom 20
SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout
Moderated by David Canfield (@davidcanfield97)
When: 1:45 p.m.
Where: Room 6A
Emergence (ABC)
Moderated by Sarah Rodman (@saraharodman)
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Hilton Bayfront’s Indigo Ballroom
His Dark Materials (HBO)
Moderated by JD Heyman (@jdheyman)
When: 4:45 p.m.
Where: Hall H
Friday, July 19
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)
Moderated by Patrick Gomez (@patrickgomezla)
When: 10:15 a.m.
Where: Room 6BCF
The Fantastic Flavors of Fantasy
Moderated by David Canfield
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Room 25ABC
Pennyworth (Epix)
Moderated by Chancellor Agard (@chancelloragard)
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Room 6BCF
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Moderated by James Hibberd (@jameshibberd)
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Hall H
Saturday, July 20
Snowpiercer (TBS)
Moderated by Clark Collis (@clarkcollis)
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Hilton Bayfront’s Indigo Ballroom
NOS4A2 (AMC)
Moderated by Clark Collis
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Room 6A
Sunday, July 21
Mayans M.C. (FX)
Moderated by Lynette Rice
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Hall H
