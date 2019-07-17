EW at Comic-Con 2019: Here are all the panels we're moderating

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It’s that time again: Pop culture lovers are descending upon San Diego for another edition of Comic-Con International. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the convention, and EW will be on hand with all the on-the-ground coverage you could crave for the next five days. In addition, we’ll be hosting two special panels highlighting some of the fiercest people currently on TV.

First up, EW’s Brave Warriors panel, moderated by Lynette Rice, will feature some of TV’s hottest actors talking what it takes to play a modern hero and sharing their favorite stories from the set. Kicking off at 2:15 p.m. PT on Friday in Ballroom 20, the panel will feature Michael Emerson (CBS’ EVIL), Aidan Gillen (Project Blue Book), John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Cameron Cuffe (Krypton), and William Zabka (Cobra Kai).

On Saturday, TV’s badass women will take the stage with the return of our Women Who Kick Ass panel. Four actresses — Stumptown‘s Cobie Smulders, The Expanse‘s Shohreh Aghdashloo, GLOW‘s Betty Gilpin, and New Amsterdam‘s Freema Agyeman — will discuss the power and privilege of playing characters who redefine the rules. That panel, with Sarah Rodman moderating, will begin at 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, in Comic-Con’s hallowed Hall H.

And of course, EW’s staffers will moderate a smattering of panels throughout the convention. Read on for a complete list of those panels, be sure to check out our full list of movie and TV panels, and stay tuned to EW.com for all the breaking news out of Comic-Con! (All times are in Pacific Time.)

Thursday, July 18

EVIL (CBS)

Moderated by Lynette Rice (@lynetterice)

When: 12:45 p.m.

Where: Ballroom 20

SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout

Moderated by David Canfield (@davidcanfield97)

When: 1:45 p.m.

Where: Room 6A

Emergence (ABC)

Moderated by Sarah Rodman (@saraharodman)

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Hilton Bayfront’s Indigo Ballroom

His Dark Materials (HBO)

Moderated by JD Heyman (@jdheyman)

When: 4:45 p.m.

Where: Hall H

Friday, July 19

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

Moderated by Patrick Gomez (@patrickgomezla)

When: 10:15 a.m.

Where: Room 6BCF

The Fantastic Flavors of Fantasy

Moderated by David Canfield

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Room 25ABC

Pennyworth (Epix)

Moderated by Chancellor Agard (@chancelloragard)

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Room 6BCF

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Moderated by James Hibberd (@jameshibberd)

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Hall H

Saturday, July 20

Snowpiercer (TBS)

Moderated by Clark Collis (@clarkcollis)

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Hilton Bayfront’s Indigo Ballroom

NOS4A2 (AMC)

Moderated by Clark Collis

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Room 6A

Sunday, July 21

Mayans M.C. (FX)

Moderated by Lynette Rice

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Hall H

