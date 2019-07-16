Comic Con 2019
Rick and Morty first photos from season 4 revealed

By James Hibberd
July 16, 2019 at 02:29 PM EDT

Behold, the very first photos from Rick and Morty‘s long-long awaited season 4.

Here are two images from the upcoming batch of episodes in the new season of the Emmy winning series returning this November to Adult Swim.

Adult Swim

Above is a shot of Rick on an alien planet, looking uncharacteristically blissed-out and touching golden plants a’ la Maximus in a field of wheat in Gladiator.

And below is Rick in decidedly different circumstances, being confronted by menacing robot-croc-things (yes, they look a bit like Crocubot, one of The Vindicators, but also different?).

Adult Swim

The Adult Swim series follows Rick and his family as they embark on mind-bending weekly adventures and became the most-watched comedy series on television among millennials during season 3 in 2017.

Fans have waited more than two years for the new season after a protracted contract dispute between the cable channel and creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. The negotiations were resolved with a deal for 70 new episodes. 

There is more to come on Rick and Morty from EW this week as the show prepares for its Comic-Con panel in San Diego on Friday (at 1 p.m. PT in the Indigo Ballroom at the Hilton Bayfront). 

