How to watch EW’s LIVE coverage of your favorite stars at Comic-Con

Not planning on attending Comic-Con 2019 but don’t want to miss any of the action? Not to worry, EW has you covered.

EW will bring fans exclusive video coverage and interviews live from the EW Video Studio Presented by the all-new 2020 Toyota Corolla at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego. Fans can expect nonstop coverage, commentary, and appearances by the casts of the convention’s biggest film and television titles.

Starting Thursday, July 18, head over to EW’s official Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels to watch the exclusive Comic-Con coverage, and check out the schedule below to see when your favorite stars will be in the studio.

Thursday, July 18

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D

His Dark Materials

Fear the Walking Dead

It Chapter 2

Terminator: Dark Fate



Friday, July 19

Veronica Mars

Bob’s Burgers

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

The Witcher

The 100

NOS4A2

Game of Thrones

Avengers: Endgame

Stumptown

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Rick and Morty



Saturday, July 20

Arrow

The Flash

The Dark Crystal

Carnival Row

Supergirl

The Magicians

The Boys

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Star Trek: Picard

Westworld

The Walking Dead

The Good Place

Riverdale

GLOW



