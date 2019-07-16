How to watch EW’s LIVE coverage of your favorite stars at Comic-Con

Not planning on attending Comic-Con 2019 but don’t want to miss any of the action? Not to worry, EW has you covered.
EW will bring fans exclusive video coverage and interviews live from the EW Video Studio Presented by the all-new 2020 Toyota Corolla at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego. Fans can expect nonstop coverage, commentary, and appearances by the casts of the convention’s biggest film and television titles.
Starting Thursday, July 18, head over to EW’s official Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels to watch the exclusive Comic-Con coverage, and check out the schedule below to see when your favorite stars will be in the studio.
Thursday, July 18
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D
His Dark Materials
Fear the Walking Dead
It Chapter 2
Terminator: Dark Fate
Friday, July 19
Veronica Mars
Bob’s Burgers
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
The Witcher
The 100
NOS4A2
Game of Thrones
Avengers: Endgame
Stumptown
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
Rick and Morty
Saturday, July 20
Arrow
The Flash
The Dark Crystal
Carnival Row
Supergirl
The Magicians
The Boys
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Star Trek: Picard
Westworld
The Walking Dead
The Good Place
Riverdale
GLOW
