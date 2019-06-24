Supernatural returns to Hall H for final San Diego Comic-Con appearance

It’s almost time for the Supernatural farewell tour to begin. And its first stop? San Diego Comic-Con.
WBTV has announced that it will bring 16 series to this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, which will take place form July 17-21. Among the series is Supernatural, which will make its final appearance at SDCC in advance of its fifteenth and final season (premiering Oct. 10 on The CW). The series will return to its traditional Sunday slot in Hall H.
Also making its final appearance is Arrow, which will end with its upcoming 8th season. Additionally, WBTV announced world premiere screenings of Batwoman, Pennyworth, and the Veronica Mars revival. Other panels include: The Flash, Legacies, Riverdale, Supergirl, Black Lightning, and more. Check out the full WBTV lineup below:
WEDNESDAY, JULY 17
6:00–10:00 p.m. Batwoman and Pennyworth World Premieres and Special Sneak Peek Screenings. Additionally, WBTVG will screen the pilot of the Fox dramatic thriller Prodigal Son, DC UNIVERSE’s animated comedy series Harley Quinn, and a never-before-seen episode of the hit Cartoon Network series Teen Titans GO! — Ballroom 20
THURSDAY, JULY 18
3:15–4:15 p.m. Teen Titans GO! Brand-New Episode Screening and Q&A —Room 6DE
FRIDAY, JULY 19
11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m. Veronica Mars World Premiere Screening and Q&A — Ballroom 20
12:30–1:30 p.m. DC Super Hero Girls Brand-New Episode Screening and Q&A –– Room 6DE
3:15–4:15 p.m. Legacies Special Video Presentation and Q&A –– Room 6BCF
4:30–5:30 p.m. Pennyworth Special Video Presentation and Q&A –– Room 6BCF
8:00–9:00 p.m. Rooster Teeth Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Room 6DE
SATURDAY, JULY 20
10:30–11:45 a.m. Batwoman Pilot Screening and Q&A — Ballroom 20
3:30–4:15 p.m. Arrow Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Ballroom 20
4:15–5:00 p.m. Supergirl Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Ballroom 20
5:00–5:45 p.m. Black Lightning Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Ballroom 20
5:45–6:30 p.m. The Flash Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Ballroom 20
7:00–9:00 p.m. DC UNIVERSE Series Sneak Previews and Q&A — Indigo Ballroom
SUNDAY, JULY 21
10:30–11:30 a.m. Supernatural Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Hall H
11:45 a.m.–12:45p.m. Riverdale Special Video Presentation and Q&A –– Hall H
