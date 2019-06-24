All the movie and TV panels coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Image zoom Michael Desmond/Hulu; Bettina Strauss/The CW; Helen Sloan/HBO

After something of a sparse 2018 at San Diego Comic-Con, many of last year’s absentees are returning to help mark the hallowed convention’s 50th anniversary. That includes such behemoths as Marvel Studios and Game of Thrones, which will return to Hall H one last time for a final season celebration.

Of course, there’s an abundance of other panels and screenings on the docket as usual, including final appearances from concluding shows Arrow and Supernatural, special screenings of the Batwoman pilot and the revived Veronica Mars season premiere, and FX’s Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans M.C. (moderated by EW’s own Lynette Rice).

Read on for your guide to all the movie and TV panels you won’t want to miss. (This list will be updated as more information becomes available.)

Wednesday, July 17

6 p.m.–10 p.m.: Batwoman and Pennyworth world premieres and special sneak peek screenings (Ballroom 20)

Thursday, July 18

1:45-2:45 p.m.: SpongeBob SquarePants 20th anniversary special panel (Room 6A)

3:15 p.m.–4:15 p.m.: Teen Titans GO! new episode screening and Q&A (Room 6DE)

4:00-5:00 p.m.: To Shell and Back: An exclusive TMNT creator panel (Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library)

Friday, July 19

11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m.: Hulu’s Veronica Mars season 4 world premiere screening and Q&A (Ballroom 20‪)

12:30 p.m.–1:30 p.m.: DC Super Hero Girls new episode screening and Q&A (Room 6DE)

3:15 p.m.–4:15 p.m.: Legacies special video presentation and Q&A (Room 6BCF)

4:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m.: Pennyworth special video presentation and Q&A (Room 6BCF)

5 p.m.: Archer sneak peek screening and Q&A (Indigo Ballroom)

8 p.m.–9 p.m.: Rooster Teeth special video presentation and Q&A (Room 6DE)

Saturday, July 20

‪10:30 a.m.–11:45 a.m.: Batwoman pilot screening and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

11 a.m.-11:50 a.m.: History’s Project Blue Book panel (Indigo Ballroom)

3:30 p.m.–4:15 p.m.: Arrow special video presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

4:15 p.m.–5 p.m.: Supergirl special video presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

5 p.m.–5:45 p.m.: Black Lightning special video presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

5:45 p.m.–6:30 p.m.: The Flash special video presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

6:30 p.m.: FX’s What We Do in the Shadows screening and Q&A (Room 6BCF)

7 p.m.–9 p.m.: DC Universe series sneak previews and Q&A (Indigo Ballroom)

Sunday, July 21

10:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m.: Supernatural special video presentation and Q&A (Hall H)

11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m.: Riverdale special video presentation and Q&A (Hall H)

1 p.m.: Mayans M.C. screening and Q&A (Hall H)

