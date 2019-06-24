Comic Con 2019
23 featured stories since

All the movie and TV panels coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2019

By Tyler Aquilina
June 24, 2019 at 06:30 PM EDT
Michael Desmond/Hulu; Bettina Strauss/The CW; Helen Sloan/HBO

After something of a sparse 2018 at San Diego Comic-Con, many of last year’s absentees are returning to help mark the hallowed convention’s 50th anniversary. That includes such behemoths as Marvel Studios and Game of Thrones, which will return to Hall H one last time for a final season celebration.

Of course, there’s an abundance of other panels and screenings on the docket as usual, including final appearances from concluding shows Arrow and Supernatural, special screenings of the Batwoman pilot and the revived Veronica Mars season premiere, and FX’s Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans M.C. (moderated by EW’s own Lynette Rice).

Read on for your guide to all the movie and TV panels you won’t want to miss. (This list will be updated as more information becomes available.)

Wednesday, July 17

6 p.m.–10 p.m.: Batwoman and Pennyworth world premieres and special sneak peek screenings (Ballroom 20)

Thursday, July 18

1:45-2:45 p.m.: SpongeBob SquarePants 20th anniversary special panel (Room 6A)

3:15 p.m.–4:15 p.m.: Teen Titans GO! new episode screening and Q&A (Room 6DE)

4:00-5:00 p.m.: To Shell and Back: An exclusive TMNT creator panel (Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library)

Friday, July 19

11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m.: Hulu’s Veronica Mars season 4 world premiere screening and Q&A (Ballroom 20‪)

12:30 p.m.–1:30 p.m.: DC Super Hero Girls new episode screening and Q&A (Room 6DE)

3:15 p.m.–4:15 p.m.: Legacies special video presentation and Q&A (Room 6BCF)

4:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m.: Pennyworth special video presentation and Q&A (Room 6BCF)

5 p.m.: Archer sneak peek screening and Q&A (Indigo Ballroom)

8 p.m.–9 p.m.: Rooster Teeth special video presentation and Q&A (Room 6DE)

Saturday, July 20

‪10:30 a.m.–11:45 a.m.: Batwoman pilot screening and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

11 a.m.-11:50 a.m.: History’s Project Blue Book panel (Indigo Ballroom)

3:30 p.m.–4:15 p.m.: Arrow special video presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

4:15 p.m.–5 p.m.: Supergirl special video presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

5 p.m.–5:45 p.m.: Black Lightning special video presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

5:45 p.m.–6:30 p.m.: The Flash special video presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

6:30 p.m.: FX’s What We Do in the Shadows screening and Q&A (Room 6BCF)

7 p.m.–9 p.m.: DC Universe series sneak previews and Q&A (Indigo Ballroom)

Sunday, July 21

10:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m.: Supernatural special video presentation and Q&A (Hall H)

11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m.: Riverdale special video presentation and Q&A (Hall H)

1 p.m.: Mayans M.C. screening and Q&A (Hall H)

Related content:

Skip
Comic Con 2019
23 featured stories since
The Gifted, Ghosted, Orville heading to Comic-Con
6/27/2017
Comic-Con 2017: Westworld, Arrow, Big Bang Theory and more among Warner Bros. fare
6/29/2017
Legion, The Strain, and Archer panels heading for Comic-Con
6/29/2017
Comic-Con: Charlize Theron kicking off EW's 'Women Who Kick Ass' panel
7/5/2017
Outlander panel planned for Comic-Con
7/6/2017
Noah Hawley reveals the Legion moment that wasn't in the original script
7/20/2017
Stan Against Evil unveils season 2 trailer at Comic-Con
7/20/2017
The Gifted team explains X-Men connection
7/21/2017
Bob's Burgers to do one-hour Christmas musical special
7/21/2017
Darkwing Duck is headed to DuckTales revival
7/21/2017
Justice League star poses with adorable Cyborg cosplayers at Comic-Con
7/22/2017
Midnight, Texas cast teases plenty of 'zonking' ahead
7/24/2017
Watch a mashup of your favorite celebs dancing at Comic-Con
7/24/2017
Lupita Nyong'o secretly went undercover in costume at Comic-Con
7/26/2017
Watch Kansas perform 'Carry On My Wayward Son' at Supernatural Comic-Con panel
8/1/2017
Here's what you need to know about Stan Lee's L.A. Comic Con
10/9/2017
Dwayne Johnson to make appearance at L.A. Comic Con
10/11/2017
Dwayne Johnson talks running for president at L.A. Comic Con
10/28/2017
Warner Bros announces San Diego Comic-Con plans for Supernatural, Riverdale, Black Lightning, and more
6/25/2018
TLC's Chilli to moderate Siren panel at Comic-Con
6/26/2018
Spot Pennywise in horrifying new version of Cheers opening credits
6/22/2019
Supernatural returns to Hall H for final San Diego Comic-Con appearance
6/24/2019
All the movie and TV panels coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2019
6/24/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Events

All Topics in Events

EDIT POST