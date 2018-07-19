James Wan says third Annabelle film is 'basically A Night at the Museum, with Annabelle!'

Annabelle Comes Home type Movie

The next film in the Annabelle series will find the titular devil-doll targeting the daughter of Ed and Lorraine Warren, the real-life purported ghost-hunters played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in the first two Conjuring movies. Aside from a stage-invading cockroach which Conjuring director James Wan declared to be “possessed,” that was the scariest news to come out of Wednesday night’s “ScareDiego” presentation at Comic-Con, during which New Line showed off footage from upcoming horror films The Nun (out Sept. 7) and The Curse of La Llorona (out April 19, 2019). The company also screened a mostly behind-the-scenes teaser for It: Chapter Two that included a snippet of footage featuring Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, and James McAvoy, among other cast members.

The third Annabelle film is set for release on July 3, 2019 and is being written and directed by Gary Dauberman, who wrote the two previous movies and The Nun and co-wrote It.

“I’m still finalizing the script, but it really picks up with the Warrens bringing Annabelle to the place where it can really no longer wreak havoc, which is their artifact room,” said Dauberman at the end of the evening. “But, of course, it turns out she can also wreak havoc there. And she really awakens the evil within that room and they target the Warrens’ 10-year-old daughter, Judy. So, that’s the set-up.”

“Annabelle basically activates all the other haunted artifacts in that room,” said Wan, a producer on the film. “So, it’s basically A Night at the Museum, with Annabelle!”

