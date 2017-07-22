The Flash season 4 will restore the 'fun quotient' after darkest year yet

For all things Comic-Con 2017, visit our EW Comic-Con section.

If you thought The Flash season 3 was too dark and not as fun as the previous two years (like we did, here), you aren’t alone. The Flash himself felt the same way.

“I think it’s safe to say, nothing against anything, it was the least fun season, too, because it was so heavy,” said Grant Gustin when he and the rest of the CW drama’s cast visited Entertainment Weekly‘s studio at Comic-Con in San Diego. “You can feel it in your belly when you went home. You were affected by the storyline. I was, at least. The job’s more fun when we’re goofing around on set.”

Thankfully, executive producer Todd Helbingassured the cast that season 4 will definitely be lighter. “I think that’s as dark as we ever want to take the show, and we’re making a conscious effort this year to get the fun quotient back up,” said Helbing. That news made the cast very happy.

“It’s The Flash; it should be fun,” added Gustin.

When The Flash picks up for season 4, the team will be working on freeing Barry (Gustin) from the Speed Force. Carlos Valdes, who plays Cisco, also revealed that you can expect to see his love interest, Gypsy (Jessica Camacho), again this season.

“It’s very possible — that means yes,” he said when Anderson asked if Gypsy was returning. “Obviously, I think fans can expect a lot more of that in this upcoming season, especially with regards to his love life.”

Watch the very fun interview in the video above. The Flash returns Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.