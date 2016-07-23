We Bare Bears releases Comic-Con clip
The Bear Bros are back — and they’re on the move. A new clip that We Bare Bears premiered at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday shows Ice Bear going to the store on his chill new ride: a custom vacuum cleaner.
The clip is from the episode “Icy Nights,” which will premiere later this year. In it, Ice Bear’s custom vacuum mobile gets stolen by a gang of techies, and he must navigate the city’s underground world in order to retrieve it.
Cartoon Network premiered the new clip during their Comic-Con panel, which featured stars Bobby Moynihan (Panda), Demetri Martin (Ice Bear), and Eric Edelstein (Voice of Grizzly), as well as the show’s creative team. Storyboard artists Lauren Sassen did a live illustration of the bears to shows the audience how they’re brought to life.
We Bare Bears returns for a string of five new episodes from Monday, Aug. 1 to Friday, Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. ET on Cartoon Network.
