Meet the current minds behind Suicide Squad. DC Entertainment Co-Publisher Jim Lee and writer Rob Williams joined EW’s Tim Leong on the EW Con-X stage Saturday to talk all things antiheroes.

The two teamed up to breathe new life into the comics version of the story that will feature Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Boomerang, Killer Croc, Enchantress, Katana, and Rick Flag as the crew, all under Amanda Waller’s thumb.

“We’re huge fans of movies like The Dirty Dozen, The Wild Bunch, movies where you’re following antiheroes on these desperate, hopeless missions, and you’re hoping there’s a possibility of redemption,” Lee says. “That’s what these character are in the DC Universe.”

“These guys essentially are the underdogs. A majority of them don’t have superpowers, and they’re being sent on these impossible missions against their will,” Williams adds. “So you do feel kind of sorry for them. If we’re doing our job right, just as you’re feeling sorry for them, they’ll do something horrible.”

For the new mission, Waller sends the Squad out to uncover a cosmic item that will ultimately open a Pandora’s box and propel the story. It will unleash a new member for the Squad, too. (Williams joked it would be Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.)

Suicide Squad will come out twice a month in 20-page installments: 12 pages dedicated to the story, and 8 for “case files” and background of each character.

The timing couldn’t be better for their Rebirth effort. Rebirth arrives Aug. 3, and Jim Lee and Rob Williams’ take on the main Suicide Squad arrives Aug. 17. The highly anticipated Warner Bros. movie lands Aug. 5.

Lee and Williams tried to stay away from the movie to remain artistically independent, but the former cracked and saw the first 20 minutes. “It was awesome,” he says. “I immediately went home and redrew pages.”

