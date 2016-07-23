Comic-Con: Simpsons producer on how show will mock Trump

The Simpsons type TV Show network Fox genre Animated Where to watch Close Streaming Options

The Simpsons — you know, that little animated comedy that kinda-sorta predicted a Donald Trump presidency many years ago — had its fun last summer with the now-Republican presidential nominee in a web short that took viewers on a fantastic voyage inside his hair. During a Q&A at EW’s Con-X, showrunner Al Jean discussed the plans for their upcoming Trump coverage, which includes another web short in the coming weeks, as well as an episode that mocks the controversial, for-profit, lawsuit-addled Trump University.

“Mr. Burns starts Burns University, which is a fraudulent college,” he said. “You can imagine where that idea comes from.”

Jean cautioned that the show’s Trump presidency prophecy “hasn’t happened yet” — there’s still an election in November, after all — and discussed the challenges (and pleasures) of mining Trump for comedic material. “It’s no secret: I think most of the writers are not for Trump,” he said. “Trouble is trying to stay even-handed, and it’s hard when a guy is saying, ‘I’m going to let Russia invade Europe and take over.’ … He certainly lends himself to animation, because the hair is amazing. We have [a web short] coming out, and you see what his hair is: It’s actually an orange cat he turns backward.”

Jean also discussed the show’s upcoming 600th episode, Oct. 16’s “Treehouse of Horror XXVII” (which includes a Hunger Games parody), his guest-voice wish list (which includes any U.S. president), and guest stars that impressed him the most (high up on that list is the late and legendary Phil Hartman, who voiced Troy McClure and Lionel Hutz).

Con-X is a four-day getaway in Embarcadero Marina Park North in downtown San Diego. Made for all fans, Con-X allows anyone to get a taste of Comic-Con for free with panels, Q&A, trivia, music, screenings and more. Con-X runs through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. PT each day.

