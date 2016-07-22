The Walking Dead type TV Show network AMC genre Thriller Where to watch Close Streaming Options

It was the swing heard ’round the world, and where it landed is anybody’s guess. Fans of The Walking Dead fans will finally get an answer to that burning, frustrating question, when AMC’s zombie drama returns for season 7 on Oct. 23 at 9 p.m.

During the show’s packed-house panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, the trailer for season 7 was unveiled, and not surprisingly, it shed little light on whose head will make a fatal acquaintance with Negan’s bat. But the preview reel had fun playing up the mystery by shining a mini-spotlight light on each of the possible dearly departed and riling up the crowd with teases of new characters and new locations (including The Sanctuary, aka the Savoirs HQ).

Most notable was an appearance by Ezekiel, a fan-favorite character who appears in the Walking Dead comics. (Ezekiel is played by Khary Payton, whose voice was heard in Teen Titans and Justice League, and who appeared in a couple dozen episodes of General Hospital). A former zookeeper who now carries a scepter and calls himself King, Ezekiel lords over a community named the Kingdom (new location!). He is known for having no love for Negan and the Saviors, and he could prove to be a valuable ally to Rick (if he’s still alive, of course; JK, of course he is) and his friends. Oh, yeah, he also has a fearsome pet tiger named Shiva.

Click on the video above to see what lurks ahead for our survivors (minus one, of course) when The Walking Dead returns for the first half of the 16-episode season 7 on Oct. 23 (the second half will debut in February). Stay tuned — this story will be updated with more details shortly.

