Comic-Con 2016: Jason Latour talks Southern Bastards movie, Spider Gwen at Con-X

Jason Latour’s Southern Gothic murder story Southern Bastards may be heading to the big screen, but the writer and artist doesn’t want to get his hopes up.

“We’re hopeful that it will move forward,” Latour said about his recently optioned comic book series during EW’s Con-X. “It’s a slow, slow process, but there’s really good people behind it and excited by it. At some point now, to do the comic everyday, you have to forget that there might be a TV show.”

The third volume of Southern Bastards, a look at a football murder in the perverse Dixieland that is Craw County, arrives July 13 from Image Comics.

“It’s challenging anytime taking on drawing a book set in the real world. One of the great strengths of drawing comic books is you can do anything,” Latour said. “So I feel like you have to justify a real-world setting by trying to execute in a way that doesn’t necessarily mimic television and movies, but at the same time, elicits some of the same atmosphere or takes advantage of visuals in the same way.”

Latour’s credits include Wolverine and Winter Soldier for Marvel, adapting Quentin Tarantino’s Western epic Django Unchained for DC/Vertigo, and creating some stories for Dark Horse’s B.P.R.D. He’s also co-writing the upcoming Spider-Women — an epic combining of forces by Spider-Gwen, Spider-Woman, and Silk — which hits stores Tuesday.

Latour also reflected on the popularity of his Spider-Gwen series. “It’s become a strange phenomenon unto himself,” he said. “Getting to do a create-your-own book at Marvel, and walking around every comic convention and seeing so many people in that costume — it’s been a very special and rare out-of-body experience.”

