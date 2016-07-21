Doctor Strange (2016 movie) type Movie genre Superhero

Comic-Con 2016 has arrived — and with it, a whole new variety of toys, figures, and knickknacks to add to your collection!

If you can’t make it to the Con, or are overwhelmed by the never-ending possibilities provided, EW hit the convention floor during preview night to find some must-have items from Funko, Entertainment Earth, LEGO, Hasbro, and many, many more.

Star Wars: The Black Series — Jyn Erso Pack

Rogue One‘s Jyn Erso comes to life in this 6-inch scale articulated figure, which can be found at the Hasbro Toy Shop Booth #3329 for $24.99.

Doctor Who

64-ounce Doctor Who coffee mug ($20). TARDIS is featured on one side, while the back is adorned with a Dalek proclaiming, “Destroy the TARDIS.”

Available only at Comic-Con are Doctor Who Topps trading cards ($20 each). Only 200 of each set were made.

Available at BBC America Booth #4129.

Sherlock

Comic-Con exclusive Sherlock shirt ($25), also available at BBC America Booth #4129.

LEGO BrickHeadZ

Available only at Comic-Con for $40, attendees can enter each day for a chance to buy these LEGO BrickHeadZ, which won’t be sold again. The pairings from the world of Marvel and DC include Batman and The Joker, Iron Man and Captain America, Black Panther and Doctor Strange and Superman and Wonder Woman. Available at the LEGO Group Booth #2829.

Skybound Entertainment

Saga and The Walking Dead action figures from the comics both written by Robert Kirkman are available for $50 each at his Skybound Entertainment booth (which is sharing its space with Image Comics #2729).

The Walking Dead

For $40 you can be the owner of Negan’s bat, Lucille. And this isn’t a little league toy. Lucille is a full-sized 34-inch bat. Also available at Booth #2729.

Suicide Squad

The folks at Entertainment Earth, booth #2343, have turned the Suicide Squad into 2-inch solid wood, hand-painted figures. The set of 10 includes Slipknot, Boomerang, Katana, Enchantress, Rick Flag, The Joker, Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Killer Croc, and Diablo.

Game of Thrones

Comic-Con is coming! Fans will have to act fast on this one, because there are only 200 of this limited edition Night’s King bust, available for $150. Standing 8-1/2 inches tall, with a 12-inch wingspan, you can find this at the Dark Horse Comics Booth #2615.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

For $3500, this limited edition prop replica of Darth Vader’s melted helmet can be all yours. Completely 3D printed except for the metal pieces, only 500 of this Studio Edition collectible were made, and it comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and medallion. Available at the DK Publishing/Star Wars Booth #2913E, the mask is sent in a crate inspired by those used to ship actual movie props.

POP!

Doctor Strange ($15), The Flash‘s Gorilla Grodd ($20), Game of Thrones‘ King Joffrey, the Hound, and White Walker (all 3 for $25), and Newt Scamander of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them ($15) all get the POP! treatment for Comic-Con 2016. This is Funko’s (Booth #5341) foray into the worlds of Doctor Strange and Fantastic Beasts.

Loot Crate Mystery Box

Loot Crate is offering two mystery boxes, available at Booth #241.

The LOOT4FANGIRLS crate ($55) includes female heroes — as well as accessories, apparel, action figures, etc. all exclusive to Loot Crate — from the worlds of Marvel, DC, Star Trek, The Walking Dead, and more.

The Gallery of Heroes crate, available for $100, includes Aquaman standing on Cthulhu, plus other characters from Marvel, DC Comics, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Hellboy, and other surprises.

