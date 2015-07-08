Guests at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con are lucky two-fold: not only will they get to lay eyes on The Muppets — who will make a triumphant return to ABC this fall in a brand new docu-style sitcom — but they’ll also get to see where the gang is working this time around.

Guests at the ABC Sound Stage at the convention will get the chance to tour the set of Miss Piggy’s late-night talk show, Up Late with Miss Piggy. It’s the Jimmy Kimmel-esque show-within-the-show, and as you might guess, Miss Piggy is the diva behind the desk.

The Comic-Con booth experience is an exact replica of the set that Kermit and company will find themselves on when The Muppets premieres this fall (Sept. 22 on ABC). Fortunately, you don’t have to be at Comic-Con to check out EW’s exclusive first look at the Up Late with Miss Piggy set below!

Image Credit: ABC

The Muppets booth — which is open throughout the entirety of Comic-Con, except during autograph sessions — will also feature a sneak peek at the new series from the control room and a make-your-own GIF booth featuring ABC characters. The show’s panel is scheduled for July 11.

