'Hobbit': Peter Jackson in the latest production diary -- WATCH
Fun fact! Over the 18 months of principal photography on The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey and The Hobbit: There and Back Again, the production went through an estimated 450 miles of yak hair.
That's but one of the many oddly illuminating details tucked inside director Peter Jackson's latest video production diary from the New Zealand set. Though it mostly chronicles the final days of shooting, the video starts with a charming prologue at San Diego Comic-Con, capturing the whirlwind of interviews and signings for The Hobbit folk like Martin Freeman, Ian McKellan, Richard Armitage, and Andy Serkis before their massive panel in Hall H.
Interestingly, the rest of the video diary shows a mix of what the folks inside Hall H saw at the beginning of The Hobbit's panel, along with several brand new sequences, including a first look at Barry Humphries (best known for his alter ego Dame Edna) playing the Great Goblin. Hall H, by contrast, got a peek at Stephen Fry as the Master of Laketown, and Luke Evans as Bard the Bowman.
This video and the Hall H version both conclude with a lovely snapshot of the last day of production, featuring Ian McKellan placing Gandalf's iconic pointed hat upon Jackson's unruly nest of hair. Check it all out below, and see if you can spot the blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot from EW's Comic-Con interview with the cast:
Did you catch the EW shout out? Watch our full Comic-Con interview with Jackson, Serkis, screenwriter Philippa Boyens, McKellan, Freeman, and Armitage below:
Read more:
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments have been disabled on this post