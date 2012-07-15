The Vampire Diaries cast at Comic-Con

By EW Staff July 15, 2012 at 01:10 PM EDT
The Vampire Diaries

There will be some big changes in Mystic Falls when The Vampire Diaries returns, since Elena was changed at the end of last season.

During an interview with EW's Tim Stack at Comic-Con, Nina Dobrev explained that "we don't know" what kind of vampire Elena will be.

But Ian Somherhalder ventured a guess. "Damon and Stefan have been known to be extremely volatile," he said. "By virtue of the fact that Elena is such a solid human being, even though she's sort of this beacon of light, and shepherd through the valley of darkness for other people — who's to say that she's going to be this way when she becomes a vampire."

Plus how do they feel about that other vampire show — True Blood? Watch the full Comic-Con chat below to find out.

Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev, and Paul Wesley star in the CW’s romance-infused vampire soap opera.

