Comic-Con 2012: Clip from Marvel's 'Avengers' 'Item 47'

By Anthony Breznican July 13, 2012 at 12:00 PM EDT
Item 47

It started with a scrambled message.

After getting a puzzle via The Avengers Second Screen app, fans at San Diego's Comic-Con went on the hunt Friday for a trail of clues that would eventually lead to a hidden screening for the new Marvel One-Shot short Item 47.

Not in San Diego? Or maybe just bad at scavenger hunts?

Fear not. Entertainment Weekly did the trek for you — and we came away with an exclusive clip.

Item 47 is kind of epilogue to The Avengers about a young couple (Jesse Bradford and Lizzy Caplan) who go on a crime spree after recovering one of the discarded alien guns. Maximiliano Hernandez and Titus Welliver co-star as two S.H.I.E.L.D. agents who have the task of nabbing the young outlaws.

Check out the full 12-minute movie will be on The Avengers Blu-Ray disc in September.

