FIRST LOOK: Marvel unveils top-secret 'Avengers' short film 'Item 47

This exclusive Comic-Con poster for Marvel's new One-Shot short film Item 47 takes us back to a familiar vantage point.

The first time we looked down this Manhattan corridor toward the Stark Tower, it was in The Avengers poster and our old buddies Iron Man, Nick Fury, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and the Hulk were busy defending this pulverized street from a gang of alien invaders.

But even good guys don't always clean up after themselves.

You have to imagine a Chitauri warrior (if he survived the battle) reciting a variation on the "rifle prayer" from Full Metal Jacket as he regroups back on the other side of that galactic portal: "This is my gun. There are many others like it, but this one is mine. My gun is my best fr– ugh, crap … where'd I leave that thing again?"

Directed by Marvel co-president Louis D'Esposito, the premise of Item 47 is that a not-so-ethical young couple (Party Down's Lizzy Caplan and Flags of Our Father's Jesse Bradford) recover one of the lost alien weapons and figure out how to make it work. Then, of course, they have to figure out what to do with it — and their solution is a life of crime.

S.H.I.E.L.D. agents played by Lost's man-in-black Titus Welliver, and Maximiliano Hernández (reprising his role as Sitwell from Thor and The Avengers) are assigned the task of stopping them and getting the weapon back.

Click for a larger version of the poster, which Marvel will be giving out during Comic-Con at a secret screening of Item 47 on Friday night.

So if you're in San Diego, the natural question is: How do you find it?

Start by downloading the free Avengers Second Screen app from the iTunes store, which will provide a series of clues leading to a hunt Friday morning through San Diego. Follow the trail properly and it will lead to a screening that evening.

If you can't be in San Diego (or you're just really bad at scavenger hunts) the short will be available in September on the Avengers DVD.

