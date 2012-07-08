'Hobbit': Peter Jackson stokes Comic-Con buzz with new poster

By Lanford Beard July 08, 2012 at 05:15 PM EDT
Advertisement

Lord of the Rings

Show More
type
  • Movie
genre

We at EW are not the only ones working ourselves into a frenzy over the arrival of this week's San Diego Comic-Con. Peter Jackson took to The Hobbit's official Facebook page this weekend to unveil a new poster for the highly anticipated film. Even better? Fans attending the Con can score one starting Thursday. See it below.

As they say, a journey of 1,000 miles begins with a single giant wizard step. Basking in the sunlight over Hobbiton, Gandalf (Ian McKellen) looks like he's set to embark on An Unexpected Journey — and so will fans this Dec. 14. The countdown is well underway people: 159 days to go.

Read more:

This Week's Cover: 'The Hobbit' — plus our annual Comic-Con preview

'Hobbit': 10 New Photos!

'The Hobbit' movies wrap filming

Lord of the Rings
type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
director

Comments have been disabled on this post

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com