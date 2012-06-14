Vampire Diaries, Supernatural, Glee, more in Comic-Con TV lineup

The fourth season of Glee was full of ups and downs, but one consistent bright spot was Lea Michele's Rachel Berry, who stretched her wings Glee Show More About Glee type TV Show network Fox genre Comedy

EW has put together a guide of all the TV madness happening at Comic-Con this year. Whether you're dying to know what's going down next season on Glee, searching for the inside scoop on buzzy new shows like Arrow, or just hoping to catch a glimpse of Ian Somerhalder speak, there's a panel that's got you covered. Drop in to learn what's going on with your favorite television programs, and be sure to keep checking back to this page as we update with more panel info and star appearances as they become available. Comic-Con takes place July 12-15 in San Diego. But don't worry if you can't make it — EW will be on ground bringing you updates as it all unfolds.

Thursday July 12:

–Beauty and the Beast (The CW): Stars Kristin Kreuk and Jay Ryan, along with executive producers Jennifer Levin and Sherri Cooper.

–Dexter (Showtime): Stars Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, and special guest star Yvonne Strahovski. Also appearing are executive producers John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Scott Buck, and Manny Coto.

–MAD (Cartoon Network): Producers Kevin Shinick and Mark Marek.

–Nikita (The CW): Stars Maggie Q, Shane West and Lyndsy Forseca; Executive Producer Craig Silverstein.

–Psych (USA): Stars James Roday, Dulé Hill, Maggie Lawson, Tim Omundson, Kirsten Nelson, and Corbin Bernsen, along with creator/executive producers Steve Franks, EP Kelly Kulchak, and EP Chris Henze.

–Teen Wolf (MTV): Stars Tyler Posey, Dylan O'Brien, Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden and Colton Haynes, along with executive producer Jeff Davis.

–Wilfred (FX): screening and Q&A with Elijah Wood.

Friday July 13:

–Arrow (The CW): Stars including Stephen Amell. There will be a screening in addition to panel.

–The Big Bang Theory(CBS)

–Bob's Burgers (Fox): Cast including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman and Kristen Schaal.

–Bones (Fox): Stars David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel as well as creator and executive producer Hart Hanson and executive producer Stephen Nathan.

-Brickleberry (Comedy Central): Screening plus panel.

-Childrens Hospital (Adult Swim): Star/executive producer Rob Corddry and executive producer Jonathan Stern will join stars Lake Bell, Erinn Hayes, Rob Huebel, Megan Mullally, Henry Winkler and Ken Marino.

–Cult (The CW): Stars Matt Davis, Jessica Lucas, Alona Tal and Robert Knepper join executive producer Rockne S. O'Bannon.

–Game of Thrones (HBO)

–NTSF:SD:SUV (Adult Swim) : Rob Corddry will moderate.

-Robot Chicken (Adult Swim): Co-creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, Tom Root, Matthew Beans and Breckin Meyer will participate with DC Entertainment's Geoff Johns to preview the Robot Chicken DC Comics Special.

–666 Park Avenue (ABC): Stars Terry O'Quinn, Rachael Taylor and Dave Annable join executive producers David Wilcox and Matthew Miller. There will be a screening in addition to panel.

–Spartacus: (Starz): Stars Liam McIntyre and Manu Bennett will join showrunner Steven S. DeKnight.

-The Venture Bros. (Adult Swim): Creators Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer.

Saturday July 14

-American Dad (Fox): Seth MacFarlane.

-Family Guy (Fox): Seth MacFarlane.

–The Following (Fox): Stars Kevin Bacon and James Purefoy join executive producers Kevin Williamson and Marcos Siega.

–Futurama (Comedy Central): Creator/Executive Producer Matt Groening, Executive Producer David X. Cohen, and stars Billy West, Katey Sagal, John DiMaggio, and Maurice LaMarche.

–Glee(Fox): After announcing there wouldn't be a panel this year, it's back on. Stars Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Darren Criss, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz and Naya Rivera will join executive producer Brad Falchuk, but no Ryan Murphy.

–Grimm (NBC): Preview of season 2 and a Q&A session with the cast and producers: David Giuntoli, Russell Hornsby, Bitsie Tulloch, Silas Weir Mitchell, Reggie Lee, Sasha Roiz, and Bree Turner, and executive producers/writers Jim Kouf and David Greenwalt, executive producer/director Norberto Barba and executive producers Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner.

–Person of Interest (CBS)

–Revolution (NBC): Stars Billy Burke, Giancarlo Esposito and Tracy Spiridakos join creator/executive producer Eric Kripke and director/co-executive producer Jon Favreau.

–The Simpsons(Fox): Will show The Longest Daycare short.

–True Blood (HBO)

–The Vampire Diaries (The CW): Stars Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder join executive producers/writers Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec.

Sunday July 15

–The Cleveland Show(Fox): Seth MacFarlane.

–DC Nation (Cartoon Network)

–Fringe(Fox): Stars Anna Torv, Joshua Jackson, Lance Reddick, Blair Brown, Jasika Nicole and John Noble join the show's executive producers for the panel.

–Sons of Anarchy (FX): Series creator Kurt Sutter; cast members Mark Boone Junior, Kim Coates, Tommy Flanagan, Charlie Hunnam, Ron Perlman, Maggie Siff, Katey Sagal and Theo Rossi.

-Supernatural (The CW): Stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, as well as recurring guest stars Misha Collins, Jim Beaver and Mark A. Sheppard, plus new executive producer Jeremy Carver and consulting producer Ben Edlund.

More info to come.

