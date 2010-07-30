Greg Sestero from 'The Room' stars in new '5-Second Films' comedy short

Actor Greg Sestero was once nice enough to thank me for giving him a career after I wrote an article about his cult movie The Room. In fact, the man he should have been thanking was Michael Rousselet, a leading light of the self-explanatory 5-Second Films comedy website, and “patient zero” of The Room cult.

Well, now, Sestero has thanked Rousselet by co-starring with him in a new, Comic-Con-themed, Room-referencing, and rather amusing, 5-Second Film. Check out the short after the break—it will, literally, take just five seconds—and tell us what you think.