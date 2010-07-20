Comic-Con and EW, together again.

Ah, San Diego Comic-Con. For four glorious days every July, you bring together the geekiest of fanboys and fangirls and the brightest of movie and TV stars, and give the world a tantalizing glimpse of what’s in store for the future of pop culture. And EW is right there to take in all the crazy costumes, cool first-look clips, and A-list celebs visiting our photo studio, and video suite at the San Diego Hard Rock Hotel.

This year will be no different: Both myself and the illustrious Michael Ausiello will be on hand to talk to a cavalcade of famous faces hoping to whip up the geekosphere into a buzz-building frenzy for their movie and TV projects. And this year, we’re asking you — yes, you! — to tweet us your questions for those actors and directors. So if you want to get in on all the Comic-Con action, follow EW on Twitter (our highly imaginative handle is @EW), and starting this Thursday, I’ll be soliciting tweeted questions for the movies guests of that day. (Mr. Ausiello will be handling questions for TV stars via @michaelausiello.)

To get an idea of what goes on at our EW video suite, after the jump, check out a clip of my interview with director Karyn Kusama, actress Megan Fox, screenwriter Diablo Cody, and producer Jason Reitman about last fall’s distaff horror film Jennifer’s Body. Please excuse my spastic laughter face — I have no control over it, and that’s okay.