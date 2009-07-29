Universal cries 'Wolfman' again

Remember when Universal screened the trailer for The Wolfman at Comic-Con ? Benicio Del Toro seemed perfectly cast as the doomed Larry Talbot, and the gritty look of the film at least promised an appreciation for the character’s legacy in a way that, say, 2004’s Van Helsing did not.

No, conventioneers, you didn’t miss The Wolfman panel last week in San Diego. That clip is from Comic-Con 2008. Many full moons have passed, and the film remains hidden in darkness. Yesterday, Universal announced it was postponing its release date again, from Nov. 6 to Feb. 12, 2010. Apparently, a new trailer will debut in theaters before Inglourious Basterds on Aug. 21. But this latest delay can’t bode well. The studio insisted it was a marketing decision, but if they knew they had a hit on their hands, would they honestly be so reluctant to unleash their beast? Don’t expect a Potter-esque fan protest, but at some point, even diehard horror buffs are going to grow suspicious of the studio’s wolf cries.