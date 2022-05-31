Comic books

Crunchyroll announces Chainsaw Man anime: Here's what to know about the series
The manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto is weird, violent, and beloved. Read up before the adaptation comes to streaming later this year.
Batman by the book: 8 comics that defined the Dark Knight as we know him today
Two men, Bob Kane and Bill Finger, created Batman, but the decades of talented writers and artists who came after developed the character into the hero readers know today.
Inside DC's plan to kill the Justice League
Writer Joshua Williamson explains how Justice League #75 will end the current comic series and murder major characters this April.
The Walking Dead comic gets surprise one-shot revival with Negan Lives #1
The title arrives in comic stores July 1.
5 comics to read this December, featuring lost kings and new wizards
Check out EW's round-up of issues to look for this month, featuring Aquaman, Killmonger, and more