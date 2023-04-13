Blink-182's reunion tour is getting started earlier than expected.

Founding guitarist and vocalist Tom DeLonge will join Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker for a last-minute set during weekend one of Coachella. This will be the trio's first performance together in nearly a decade.

Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus of blink-182 Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The surprise was casually announced late Wednesday night when the music festival released set times on its official social media account. Accompanying the post was the caption, "Take off your pants and jacket," alluding to Blink's 2001 album of the same name. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the band listed to play at 6:45 p.m. PT on the Sahara stage on Friday, April 14. The band members also shared the news on their social media accounts.

There's no word yet on whether Blink-182 will also play the second weekend, taking place April 21-23.

Friday's performance — which will be live-streamed for fans not lucky enough to be in Indio, Calif. — marks the first time DeLonge, Hoppus, and Barker will perform together since DeLonge left the band in 2015 to study UFOs, write novels, direct movies, and record music with his own band, Angels and Airwaves. Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba stepped in for DeLonge following his departure, recording multiple LPs with the band. Over the summer, Skiba said he was unsure of his current status with the group. Meanwhile, Hoppus was diagnosed with stage IV diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in the summer of 2021, but confirmed that he was cancer-free in September of that same year.