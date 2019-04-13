Coachella

Most Recent

Coachella and Stagecoach festivals drop all COVID precautions for 2022
Coachella and Stagecoach are walking back all of their COVID restrictions ahead of this year's festivals.
Kanye West says he won't play Coachella until Billie Eilish apologizes to Travis Scott for concert remarks
Will the drama between the two affect the festival?
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Brockhampton announce they're going on an 'indefinite hiatus'
The group will perform at Coachella as one of their final performances together.
Billie Eilish, Kanye West, and Harry Styles to headline 2022 Coachella festival
This year's performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Big Sean, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, 21 Savage, Maggie Rogers, Run the Jewels, and Disclosure.
Coachella and Stagecoach festivals set April 2022 return dates
Advertisement

More Coachella

Coachella and Stagecoach 2021 festival dates canceled due to COVID-19
Coachella and Stagecoach set April dates for 2021 festivals
Coachella and Stagecoach festivals officially canceled due to COVID-19
BTS, Madonna, Khalid, Billie Eilish, and more artists canceling shows over coronavirus
Coachella and Stagecoach festivals officially rescheduled to October due to coronavirus
Fans express their shock, excitement over Danny Elfman performing at Coachella 2020
Coachella reveals 2020 lineup after trolling with hints on Twitter

All Coachella

See your favorite stars enjoying Coachella 2019
Music // April 13, 2019
Find out where and when to watch Donald Glover's new film Guava Island
Movies // April 10, 2019
9 unsung acts to see at Coachella 2019
Music Festivals // April 10, 2019
Netflix releases first trailer for Beyoncé's Homecoming documentary
Trailers // April 08, 2019
Solange calls off Coachella performance due to 'major production delays'
Music Festivals // April 07, 2019
All the best photos of Beyoncé at Coachella
Music // April 23, 2018
Ariana Grande makes surprise Coachella appearance with new single
Music // April 21, 2018
Coachella 2018: See Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, and Eminem hit the stage
Music // April 15, 2018
Beyoncé slays Coachella: See the best Twitter reactions
Music // April 15, 2018
Destiny's Child reunite at Coachella
Music // April 15, 2018
The Weeknd (probably) wasn't crying during emotional Coachella set
Music // April 14, 2018
Coachella 2018: See the celebrities at the music fest
Music // April 14, 2018
Lana Del Rey previews emotional song she wrote after Coachella
Music // April 17, 2017
Lady Gaga's 'The Cure': EW review
Music // April 17, 2017
11 Coachella highlights: Kendrick Lamar is a DAMN good headliner
Music // April 17, 2017
Lady Gaga debuts new single, 'The Cure,' at Coachella
Music // April 16, 2017
Coachella 2017: Radiohead set interrupted by sound issues
Music // April 15, 2017
Lady Gaga visual director Richy Jackson promises risks, high energy, and 'wow' at Coachella
Music // April 13, 2017
Lady Gaga to replace Beyoncé at Coachella
Music // February 28, 2017
Beyoncé fans want Coachella refunds after pregnant singer drops out
Music // February 23, 2017
Beyoncé postpones Coachella performance to 2018
Music // February 23, 2017
AEG owner says links to anti-LGBTQ groups are 'fake news'
Music // January 06, 2017
Beyoncé, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar to headline Coachella 2017
Music // January 03, 2017
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com