Coachella and Stagecoach festivals drop all COVID precautions for 2022
Coachella and Stagecoach are walking back all of their COVID restrictions ahead of this year's festivals.
Kanye West says he won't play Coachella until Billie Eilish apologizes to Travis Scott for concert remarks
Will the drama between the two affect the festival?
Brockhampton announce they're going on an 'indefinite hiatus'
The group will perform at Coachella as one of their final performances together.
Billie Eilish, Kanye West, and Harry Styles to headline 2022 Coachella festival
This year's performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Big Sean, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, 21 Savage, Maggie Rogers, Run the Jewels, and Disclosure.