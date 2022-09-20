CMA Award nominee Maren Morris says she doesn't feel comfortable attending the big event amid her feud with Jason Aldean's conservative social media influencer wife, Brittany.

While her third studio album Humble Quest is nominated for album of the year, Morris told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Tuesday that she hasn't decided whether she will attend country music's biggest night.

"I'm very honored that my record is nominated. But I don't know if I feel [at] home there right now," she said when asked about a potential run-in with the Aldeans. "So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I'll make a game-time decision and go."

Maren Morris Maren Morris at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards in 2019 | Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

As of right now, though, "I don't feel comfortable going," the country star said. "Some nights are fun. Others I'm just crawling out of my skin. I'm not good at those events because I'm awkward. But this time I kind of feel peaceful at the notion of not going."

Morris' dispute with Aldean stems from her Instagram makeup tutorial shared in late August, wherein the influencer sparked backlash for transphobic remarks. "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase," she wrote. "I love this girly life." Morris condemned Brittany's remarks in a tweet that read, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jason Aldean and wife Brittany | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

In September, Aldean appeared on Tucker Carlson's Tucker Carlson Tonight to address her transphobic remarks. While the host introduced her, Carlson called Morris a "lunatic" and "fake country music singer." In response, Morris released a t-shirt with "lunatic country music person" emblazoned on it and announced that all proceeds would go towards non-profit Trans Lifeline and GLAAD's Transgender Media Program.

"I don't think I lost any fans over this," Morris told the Times about the debacle. "I've been very clear from the get-go. It sucks when artists stay quiet, stay quiet, stay quiet, and then they finally reach their breaking point and have to say something because something is so unjust or disgusting. And then they lose half their crowd because they stayed quiet. I try to tell my husband this, because he's still building: Let people know where you stand. The ones who don't get it will fall away, but the ones that stick with you will know what they're contributing to."

Maren Morris, Brittany Aldean Maren Morris doesn't feel comfortable going to the CMA Awards after clash with Brittany Aldean | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The CMA Awards will air live from Nashville on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

