Check back as we update live with every winner.

Roll out the red carpet, country fans. It's showtime!

Tonight, the 56th CMA Awards is bringing together the biggest names in country music at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. American Idol judge and country star Luke Bryan is making his return as host along with a new sidekick: NFL great Peyton Manning.

Celebrating the year's best in country means viewers can expect some great performances from artists like Carrie Underwood, the Zac Brown Band, Chris Stapleton, and Miranda Lambert. Plus, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, and Kelly Clarkson will perform "You're Drunk, Go Home," and Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry will sing their duet "Where We Started."

Though Morgan Wallen was uninvited from last years CMAs following an incident where the singer was caught on camera saying a racial slur, he will now be back to perform new music and is even nominated for Entertainer of the Year.

Fans are also wondering if we might get a Taylor Swift appearance. The record-breaking pop star went back to her country roots when she re-recorded her album Red last year and gave fans a new music video for the vault track "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)" featuring Chris Stapleton. The video is nominated for Music Video of the Year.

Check out the list of winners below, which we'll be updating live throughout the show.

The 56th Annual CMA Awards stars hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning team up to host the CMA Awards | Credit: ABC/Art Streiber

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; producer: Paul DiGiovanni; mix engineer: Jim Cooley

"Half of My Hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney); producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins; mix engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne; mix engineer: Ryan Gore

WINNER: "'Til You Can't" – Cody Johnson; producer: Trent Willmon; mix engineer: Jack Clarke

"You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton; producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; mix engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Growin' Up – Luke Combs; producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; mix engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

Humble Quest – Maren Morris; producer: Greg Kurstin; mix engineer: Serban Ghenea

Palomino – Miranda Lambert; producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves; mix engineer: Jason Lehning

Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' – Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; mix engineer: F. Reid Shippen

Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion; producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion; mix engineer: Justin Niebank



SONG OF THE YEAR Award goes to Songwriter(s)

WINNER: "Buy Dirt" — songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" –songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

"Sand in My Boots" — songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

"Things a Man Oughta Know" — songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

"You Should Probably Leave" — songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

WINNER: Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

"Beers on Me" – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY; producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman

"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood; producer: Michael Knox

"Longneck Way to Go" – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi); producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

"Never Say Never" – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson); producer: Zach Crowell

WINNER: "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Jenee Fleenor, fiddle

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Brent Mason, guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo

Derek Wells, guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR (Award goes to artist and director)

"I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton); director: Blake Lively

"Longneck Way to Go" – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi); director: Harper Smith

"Never Say Never" – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson); director: Michael Monaco

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; director: Alexa Campbell

WINNER: "Til You Can't" – Cody Johnson; director: Dustin Haney

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson