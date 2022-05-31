CMA Awards

Most Recent

CMA Awards 2021: See the full winners list
Chris Stapleton was this year’s big winner, with four total honors.
CMA insists protocols were followed after Charley Pride dies of COVID-19 a month after attending event
Justin Bieber makes CMA Awards debut performing '10,000 Hours' with Dan + Shay
See the full winners list for the 2020 CMA Awards
Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker to host the 2020 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood is stepping down as CMA Awards host after 12 consecutive years
Advertisement

More CMA Awards

CMA Awards open with epic performance celebrating women in country music
CMA Awards 2019: See the full list of winners
Maren Morris leads the 2019 CMA Awards nominations, 'Old Town Road' just makes the cut
The 9 best moments from the 2018 CMA Awards
Keith Urban named CMA Entertainer of the Year in surprise win
CMA Awards: Midland pay tribute to Burt Reynolds with 'East Bound and Down' performance
2018 CMA Awards: See all the stars on country music's biggest night

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com