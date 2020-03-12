Cinemacon

Most Recent

Zoe Saldaña says Avatar 2 return is humbling and exciting: 'The wait is finally over'
"You believe so much in Pandora that it's not a difficult journey."
Why Olivia Wilde had to get served in person with legal papers from Jason Sudeikis
A big burning question answered.
A Quiet Place spin-off will go back to Day One as a prequel film
The second film had only shown audiences glimpses of what the chaos was like when the monsters first invaded earth.
Jason Sudeikis 'would never' condone 'inappropriate' way Olivia Wilde received legal papers on stage
A source tells EW the actor didn't know the papers that would 'establish jurisdiction' relating to the former couple's children would be served to Wilde on stage at CinemaCon.
Olivia Wilde receives legal papers from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis in middle of Don't Worry Darling presentation at CinemaCon
A source tells EW the actor was unaware the documents would be served in 'such an inappropriate manner.'
See all the stars at EW and PEOPLE's CinemaCon 2022 portrait studio
Advertisement

More Cinemacon

Is Ethan Hawke a must-see maniac? Early reactions praise 'creepy, brutally violent' The Black Phone
The actor plays a masked child abductor in new horror film from the Sinister team.
Phil Lord and Chris Miller reveal how Across the Spider-Verse is 'way, way, way bigger than the last one'
The 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' sequel has six universes and counting.
Bad Bunny will play El Muerto, Marvel's first Latino hero with his own live-action movie
Mission: Impossible 7 features Tom Cruise's 'most dangerous stunt' yet
Downton Abbey sequel enters New Era with official title, wedding hints
Jennifer Lopez ditches Maluma for Owen Wilson while wearing a series of gorgeous outfits in first Marry Me footage
Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana faces off with Prince Charles in first Spencer footage

The actress uncannily channels Princess Di, nailing her whispery tone and accent.

All Cinemacon

Coronavirus cancellations: All the pop culture being shut down or delayed
News // March 12, 2020
Yesterday star Himesh Patel on The Beatles, Ed Sheeran, and color-blind casting
Movies // April 10, 2019
See exclusive photos of the stars from EW and PEOPLE's CinemaCon 2019 portrait studio
Movies // April 05, 2019
Rian Johnson teases star-studded murder mystery Knives Out at CinemaCon
Movies // April 04, 2019
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton tease action-packed Terminator: Dark Fate at CinemaCon
Movies // April 04, 2019
Taron Egerton debuts new Rocketman clip showing the rise and turbulent life of Elton John
Movies // April 04, 2019
Disney, Fox show united front to unveil upcoming joint film slate after merger
Movies // April 03, 2019
Horns up! Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning face a new foe in first Maleficent: Mistress of Evil footage
Movies // April 03, 2019
Secret Avengers: Endgame footage reveals heroic plan to hit back
Movies // April 03, 2019
Henry Golding, Emma Thompson preview 'love letter to London' Last Christmas at CinemaCon
Movies // April 03, 2019
Cats brings behind-the-scenes footage for CinemaCon first look
Movies // April 03, 2019
See all the stars previewing their new movies at CinemaCon 2019
Movies // April 03, 2019
It: Chapter Two unveils 'scary as hell' first footage at CinemaCon
Movies // April 02, 2019
Joaquin Phoenix's Joker is 'dark and disturbing' in first teaser at CinemaCon
Movies // April 02, 2019
Katie Holmes had a 'pretty terrifying' time making horror sequel Brahms: The Boy II
Movies // April 02, 2019
Henry Golding, Charlie Hunnam unveil 'vintage Guy Ritchie' caper The Gentlemen
Movies // April 02, 2019
CinemaCon 2018 portraits: See the photos
Movies // April 27, 2018
See all the stars previewing their new movies at CinemaCon 2018
Movies // April 26, 2018
Girl in the Spider's Web star Claire Foy can guess that celebrity dragon tattoo
Movies // April 25, 2018
First Glass trailer reveals plot details for Unbreakable, Split sequel
Movies // April 25, 2018
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals first Halloween footage: 'This movie is hella scary'
Movies // April 25, 2018
Aquaman director James Wan teases a 'Shakespearean story' of sibling rivalry
Movies // April 24, 2018
Goldie Hawn deems Snatched the best film she's made
Movies // March 30, 2017
WB previews Justice League, Wonder Woman footage, teases Aquaman at CinemaCon
Movies // March 29, 2017
Christopher Nolan previews 'visceral' WWII drama Dunkirk at CinemaCon
Movies // March 29, 2017
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com