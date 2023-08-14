After four years of dating, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are looking forward to forever.

The New Girl star and the Property Brothers host announced Monday that they are engaged to be married, sharing a photo on social media of the two of them embracing, with Deschanel showing off her sparkly new ring. She added the caption "Forever starts now," along with emojis of smiling faces with hearts and an infinity symbol. (A representative for Deschanel confirmed the engagement but declined to comment further.)

PEOPLE reports that Scott, 45, popped the question to Deschanel, 43, during a family trip to Scotland. Deschanel's children — 8-year-old daughter Elsie and 6-year-old son Charlie — were present for the engagement.

Deschanel and Scott first met while shooting an episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke in August 2019. A month later, Deschanel and her then-husband, Jacob Pechenik, announced that they were splitting after four years of marriage. They had reportedly been separated for several months.

The Carpool Karaoke episode also featured the duo's famous siblings, fellow Property Brothers star Drew Scott and Bones actress Emily Deschanel, who helped keep the party going with a trip to sing karaoke in downtown L.A. Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott were spotted together for the first time later that year.

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel | Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images

During an April 2020 episode of his brother's podcast At Home With Linda & Drew Scott, Jonathan said he was "flirting so hard" with his future fiancée the day they met that "the show's producer had to cut a bunch of it out." Since then, they have shared various relationship updates on social media. For Deschanel's '80s-themed 40th birthday party, Scott was by her side and posted a tribute to her, writing, "Happy Birthday to the beautiful human who brought joy & laughter back into my life."

Deschanel responded in the comments, "I'm the luckiest girl."