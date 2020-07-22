Zelda Williams celebrates dad Robin Williams' 69th birthday with sweet, funny gesture

Zelda Williams celebrated her late father Robin Williams' birthday in the best way possible — by donating to charities in an amount the actor would've definitely approved of.

"Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can," the actress tweeted on Tuesday. "Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today."

Williams then shared that she contributed funds to organizations supporting LGBTQ causes and people experiencing homelessness, including the Los Angeles LGBT Center, Midnight Mission, and PATH.

It seems the actress has taken on her father's giving spirit. Williams, who died in 2014, was actively involved in charitable efforts like St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. He also co-founded the nonprofit Comic Relief USA and donated funds to Christchurch, New Zealand, after a 2010 earthquake rattled the city.

Later, Williams thanked fans for joining her in honoring her father "and the number 69" today.

"Welp, got the ‘suspicious activity’ email, so gonna have to slow down on 69s and go talk to a robot for a bit," Williams tweeted. "Gonna go back to being off socials for awhile (as I do yearly), but thanks for joining me in honoring Dad (and the number 69) today!"

Earlier in the year, Williams tugged on our heartstrings when she shared some past photo booth pictures of her and her dad.

"Isolation spring deep cleaning is turning up some fun old gems," she tweeted.

The father-daughter duo appeared together in several projects, including 1994's In Search of Dr. Seuss, Nine Months the following year, and 2004's House of D, the final movie the two starred in together.

In April, a posthumous Robin Williams YouTube channel launched, featuring the most memorable parts from his stand-up shows and interviews with his friends and family.