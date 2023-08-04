An attorney for the former child star says that "people should withhold judgement until they see what the actual facts are."

Former Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan is out of jail six days after being booked on multiple charges, including felony assault.

Bryan, 41, was released from Lane County Jail in Oregon on Thursday and has a court date set for Sept. 5, according to records. He faces charges of fourth-degree assault, third-degree robbery, and a misdemeanor claim of harassment.

His attorney, John Kolego, said in a statement, "Presumption of innocence is extremely important and people should withhold judgement until they see what the actual facts are."

The erstwhile sitcom star was arrested July 28 after police responded to a call for an alleged physical dispute between a male and a female at a residence in Eugene. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Bryan wasn't present when officers arrived on scene but was later tracked down and taken into custody. The name of the female individual involved has not been revealed.

Tim Allen and Zachery Ty Bryan on 'Home Improvement' Tim Allen and Zachery Ty Bryan on 'Home Improvement' | Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Bryan was previously arrested in 2020 on charges of fourth-degree assault and strangulation of his girlfriend, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, with whom he maintained a romantic relationship while he was married to Carly Matros, now his ex-wife. He ultimately pleaded guilty to two lesser charges of misdemeanor menacing and misdemeanor assault. Bryan shares three children with Cartwright — with whom he got engaged in 2021 — and has four children with Matros.

In an investigation published by The Hollywood Reporter in June, Bryan said his 2020 assault charges "got so blown out of proportion" by the media.

"We didn't even really get that physical," Bryan said. "We got really loud. We were screaming and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear… At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something." Of the charges, he added, "I could've fought it, but that's more stress and drama. I got two misdemeanors and called it a day."

The new charges are the latest in a long string of legal issues for Bryan. According to THR, he has also faced four DUI arrests and a default judgement in a breach of contract lawsuit.