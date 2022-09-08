In a recent interview, Efron debunked plastic surgery rumors — which apparently even his mom asked him about.

Yeah, Zac Efron's mom was wondering what was going on with his jawline, too

Do you remember where you were when you first questioned Zac Efron's jawline?

During a clip with Bill Nye, beloved science guy, for last year's Earth Day, Efron's jaw seemed, shall we say... swollen, leading to widespread speculation that the High School Musical heartthrob had gotten a little pandemic-era work done.

In a new interview with Men's Health, Efron put those rumors to bed, explaining that he didn't have plastic surgery — just a horrific accident followed by some lapsed physical therapy.

Zac Efron Zac Efron debunks rumors he had plastic surgery, explaining his swollen jaw was caused by an accidental fall | Credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Efron explains that he was Tom-Cruise-in-Risky-Business-ing it, running around his house in socks, when he slipped and smacked his chin against the granite corner of a fountain. (Was the fountain in his house? We don't know.) Efron lost consciousness and when he came to, "his chin bone was hanging off his face."

Yikes.

After his injury, Efron started doing physical therapy with a specialist to keep the muscles of his face and jaw from overcompensating, but when he took a break from his therapy, "The masseters just grew," Efron said of the muscles used for chewing. "They just got really, really big."

Still, inquiring minds, including Efron's own mother, wanted to know if he had indeed gone under the knife. The actor was unaware that his massive masseters had caused a viral stir, as he keeps his distance from social media in the name of self-preservation, until his mother brought the jaw jibber-jabber to his attention.

"If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do," Efron said, "I definitely wouldn't be able to do this work."