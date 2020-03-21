Younger star Debi Mazar reveals she tested positive for coronavirus: 'I’m going to heal'

Image zoom Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

Younger type TV Show network TV Land genre Romance

Younger star Debi Mazar has tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Saturday, the actor took to Instagram to reveal her diagnosis. "I have just tested positive for Covid-19. I AM OK!" she wrote. "About a month ago my entire home (husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug - Low grade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough. It cleared up quickly. Seasonal I thought? but it felt unusual/different... Two weeks later, March 15th, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches, and 102.4 fever. I figured maybe I got the flu or..Corona?"

Mazar went on to describe her struggle with getting tested for the novel coronavirus because she didn't fit the "criteria."

"I hadn’t recently traveled out of the country & I hadn't been with someone who had actually tested positive," she says. "I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY’er as I had taken the subway, gone to the theater, the grocery store, the pharmacy, hair salon, etc."

When she was finally given the test for COVID-19, it came out positive. "I was sent home and told to quarantine myself until I had results, which would take 3-7 days," she says. "I'm hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already... One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough. I can breath, and I’m going to heal here, in my own home!"

She ended her message with a note of positivity for all her fans. "Stay home people!" she says. "Protect yourselves & your loved ones. Build up your immune systems. Good Luck & God Bless us all!"

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

