Yellowstone and Dora actress Q'orianka Kilcher cleared in workers' comp fraud case

Yellowstone and Dora and the Lost City of Gold actress Q'orianka Kilcher has been cleared of all charges in a workers' compensation fraud case that began seven months ago, her representatives announced Friday.

Kilcher had faced two felony counts of workers' comp fraud after collecting nearly $97,000 in disability benefits in relation to neck and shoulder injuries, which occurred during filming of the Dora movie in October 2018.

She maintained her innocence throughout the process and has since been exonerated. According to her reps, she is now excited about her forthcoming projects and is hoping to use this opportunity to shed light on the experiences of other workers who have been injured in the workplace.

"Today, I am beyond grateful that my case has been dismissed — tomorrow my journey begins to help raise awareness and demand more transparency for worker's rights within the workers comp system" Kilcher said in a statement. She went on to thank her attorneys, Camille Vasquez and Steve Cook, as well as the friends, fans, and industry peers who have supported her.

Q'orianka Kilcher Q'orianka Kilcher | Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Kilcher's lawyers added, "We are pleased that after re-evaluating this case, the District Attorney has decided to dismiss the charges against Ms. Kilcher. The decision is a true victory, and while we are gratified that Ms. Kilcher's innocence has been vindicated, the truth is that the California Department of Insurance should never have brought this case, and Ms. Kilcher should never have been subjected to this ordeal. Having been cleared, Ms. Kilcher is excited to move forward and devote her attention to her flourishing career."

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Friday, "Today, the judge dismissed the case against Q'Orianka Kilcher. After the charges were filed, the Workers Compensation Insurance claims adjuster retroactively changed his conclusion regarding her ability to work. We therefore determined that Ms. Kilcher did not commit insurance fraud and advised the court that we were unable to proceed."

Kilcher first appeared as Angela Blue Thunder on Yellowstone in four episodes during the season 3 run on Paramount+ in 2020. As her attorneys were defending her in court, the actress returned to the show for four episodes in season 5 in 2022.

She's also known for her roles on TNT's The Alienist and in the Channing Tatum film Dog.